The NWA issued the following press release announcing that tickets for the Crockett Cup tournament go on sale today. The two-day event takes place on June 3rd and June 4th at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in North Carolina. Full details, including a link to purchase tickets, can be found below.

The NWA is proud to announce that tickets for the two-day Crockett Cup tournament are on sale today! As a loyal fan and email subscriber, we wanted to give you first access to the best seats starting NOW! Public on sale starts at 12 noon EST. Don’t wait, grab your seats now before they’re gone!

Taking place June 3 & 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in North Carolina, the tournament will feature 24 of the best tag teams in wrestling today.

Fans who purchase tickets to the Crockett Cup will be able to attend a fan fest before each night. Some matches will also take place during the fan fest!