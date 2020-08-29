AEW has officially released tickets for several upcoming events, including next Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. Details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Physically distant tickets for the LIVE outdoor Dynamite on Sept 2nd (starting at $35) & All Out on Sept 5th (starting at $50) are on-sale NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations & CDC Guidelines. pic.twitter.com/U0QKjuMxJA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 29, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-Tag team match TBD after next week’s Dynamite