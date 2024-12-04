Tickets for the “Road To WrestleMania 41” WWE European Tour will go on-sale starting next Friday, December 13.

WWE.com released the following announcement on Wednesday morning with all of the details.

Tickets for WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour of Europe on sale Friday, Dec. 13 WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that tickets for the unprecedented eleven-city tour of Europe on the Road to WrestleMania, including numerous editions of Raw and SmackDown, will go on general sale Friday, December 13 at 9 AM GMT/10 AM CET.



Presale for the Road to WrestleMania Tour will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 9 AM GMT/10 AM CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration.



Friday, March 14: Barcelona, Spain – Friday Night SmackDown at Olimpic Arena

Saturday, March 15: Dortmund, Germany – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Westfalenhalle

Sunday, March 16: Hannover, Germany- Road to WrestleMania Tour at ZAG Arena

Monday, March 17: Brussels, Belgium – Monday Night RAW at Forest National

Friday, March 21: Bologna, Italy- Friday Night SmackDown at Unipol Arena

Saturday, March 22: Belfast, Northern Ireland – Road to WrestleMania Tour at SSE Arena

Sunday, March 23: Nottingham, England – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Motorpoint Arena

Monday, March 24: Glasgow, Scotland – Monday Night RAW at OVO Hydro

Friday, March 28: London, England – Friday Night SmackDown at O2 Arena

Saturday, March 29: Vienna, Austria – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Wiener Stadthalle

Sunday, March 30: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Ziggo Dome

Monday, March 31: London, England – Monday Night RAW at O2 Arena