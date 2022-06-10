On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the AEW Battle of the Belts III event in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena on Friday, August 5th. The promotion will air Rampage live this night while taping Battle of the Belts for the following night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.