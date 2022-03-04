On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29th The promotion will also air live Dynamite and Rampage episodes from the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 1pm Eastern on AEWTix.com.
🎲VEGAS, BABY!🎲#AEW is coming back to Las Vegas for 3 EPIC EVENTS!
Vegas debut of #AEWDynamite (5/25) & #AEWRampage (5/27) LIVE! #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE on PPV on Sun, May 29
Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am PT/1pm ET https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/WvIepAfLeK
