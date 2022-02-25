Tickets will go on sale for upcoming AEW events go on sale today.

Fans can also get tickets for the Battle of the Belts special on April 15th in Garland, Texas at the Culwell Center. The Dynamite events take place in Pittsburgh, PA at the Petersen Events Center on April 20th and Philadelphia, PA at the Liacouras Center on Wednesday, April 27th.

Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

