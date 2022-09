On Friday, tickets will go on sale for several AEW events.

This includes Dynamite at Baltimore, Maryland’s Chesapeake Arena on Wednesday, November 2nd, Rampage on Friday, November 4th at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall, and Dynamite’s on Wednesday, November 9th at Boston, Massachusetts’ Agganis Arena and Wednesday, November 16th at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Total Mortgage Arena.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.