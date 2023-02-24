On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL on April 26 and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on May 3rd. The promotion will also tape episodes of Rampage on these nights.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

