On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
📣 NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣#AEW returns to Boston, MA for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage taping at the @AgganisArena on Wednesday, April 6! Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10am ET!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/miqOreblLU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2022