On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Wednesday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Eve#AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage @WintrustArena in Chicago, IL
Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) & go on-sale this Friday, September 17 at 10am Central / 11am Easternhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/2vCEMaFzfV pic.twitter.com/cdvNFJ7VuD
