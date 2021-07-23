On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Third Fifth Arena on Wednesday, September 8th
Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com. This will be the post-All Out episode of Dynamite.
