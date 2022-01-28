On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events in San Antonio, TX at the Freeman Coliseum on March 16th, Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center on March 23rd, and Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena on March 30th.

The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights. Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

Wednesday, March 16, #AEW makes its San Antonio, Texas debut at the historic @FreemanColiseum with a LIVE #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage Taping!

Tickets go on-sale NEXT FRIDAY, January 28 at 10am CT / 11am ET

🎟️ – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/4eTvrHQnCg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022

🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

Wednesday, March 23, #AEW returns to Austin, Texas and the @HEBCenter with a LIVE #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage Taping!

Tickets go on-sale NEXT FRIDAY, January 28 at 10am CT / 11am ET

🎟️ – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/34cLo75vrZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022