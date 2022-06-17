On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday, August 3 and Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum on August 17th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

