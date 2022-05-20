On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena on July 20 and Worcester, Massachusetts at the DCU Center. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

☀️This summer is heating up! #AEW makes its #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage debut in Worcester, MA Wednesday, July 27th at the @DCUCenter with 7pm ET Bell Time! Tickets (starting at $29+fees) go on sale next FRIDAY 5/20 at 10AM ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/czj4H88nI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022