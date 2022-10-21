On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
❄️WINTER IS COMING❄️ #AEW returns to Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex (Garland, TX) for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage Wednesday, December 14 at @CulwellCenter!
🎟 Tickets go on sale next FRIDAY 10/21 at 10am ET/9am CT I https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/vJSFXx9HuI pic.twitter.com/uNqMWO0X6V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022