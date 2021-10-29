On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center on Wednesday, December 15th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2021