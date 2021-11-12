On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22nd and Newark, NJ from the Prudential Center on January 5th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
🚨GREENSBORO, NC DEBUT🚨
Kickoff Your Holiday Week With #AEW!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum)
Tickets start at $29+fees
On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 10am ET at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/iLVIS88mbX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021
#AEW's TBS Era Begins in The Tri-State Area!
Be there for history!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage
Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Newark, NJ | @PruCenter
Tickets start at $29+fees (Make great holiday gifts)
On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 12pm ET at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/CXNmD1o4RN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021