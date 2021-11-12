On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22nd and Newark, NJ from the Prudential Center on January 5th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.