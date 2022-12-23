On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Independence, Missouri on March 22nd, and Long Island, New York on April 5th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

#AEW returns to the Queen City of the Trails with #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage on March 22nd, 2023 at the @CDArenaKC in Independence, Missouri!

🎟️ Tickets will go on sale FRIDAY 12/23 at 10am CT! https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS | https://t.co/xD1UKL1Q6J pic.twitter.com/hp8JF8vIeZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2022