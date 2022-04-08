On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Independence, Missouri at the Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, June 8. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
🔴🟡 KANSAS CITY AREA 🔴🟡#AEW returns to the Kansas City area on Wednesday June 8 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage debut at the Cable Dahmer Arena @CDArenaKC in Independence, MO! Tickets start at $29 (+ fees) & go on sale Friday April 8 at 10am CT 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/c4oY2624ii
