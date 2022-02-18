On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena on May 11, 2022. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
♥️#HappyValentinesDay♥️ #AEW returns to Long Island & the @UBSArena Wed, May 11 for a LIVE #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage Taping featuring opening round matches of the #OwenHart Foundation Men's & Women's Tournament! On-sale THIS FRIDAY, Feb 18 at 10am ET
