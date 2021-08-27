On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite events in Miami, Florida on October 16, Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena on Wednesday, November 17th and Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena on October 23rd.

Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

🚨New Event On Sale This Week🚨#AEW Virginia Debut!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage

Wednesday, November 17, 2021@ChartwayArena – Norfolk, VA

Tickets Start At $29 (Plus Fees) On-Sale This Friday, August 27 at 10am Eastern

🎟️- https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ

More events to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/J1j2ajcIOr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021