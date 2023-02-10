On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, April 12. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

The following week, AEW heads to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

#AEW is making a return to Milwaukee, WI for the only time in 2023! We’re coming to the Cream City on Wednesday, April 12th at the @UWMPantherArena for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!

#AEW is making a return to Milwaukee, WI for the only time in 2023! We're coming to the Cream City on Wednesday, April 12th at the @UWMPantherArena for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!

Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am CT