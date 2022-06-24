On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center on August 10 and the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH on August 24. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
