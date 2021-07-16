On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com. The pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday and had a strong advance.
NEW YORK CITY – Today is the Day!#AEWDynamite: Grand Slam
Wednesday, Sept. 22
USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium
New York City
Tickets Go on Sale TODAY at 10am Eastern – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V5XgeQ1qxQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021