On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, September 28. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
