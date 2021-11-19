On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
#AEW is coming to Raleigh, NC! Don't miss #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at @PNCArena. Tickets make great holiday gifts! On-sale THIS FRIDAY (11/19) at 12pm ET at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k & https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/jcFKO16OpH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2021