On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, July 6. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
Summer ☀️ is just around the corner and #AEW will return to Rochester, NY for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at @BlueCrossArena Wednesday, July 6!
Tickets (starting $29 + fees) go on sale next FRIDAY 4/29 at 10am ET
🎟 – https://t.co/aVHH46LizY & https://t.co/2rPl8HA8rc pic.twitter.com/xr5phBMlLU
— AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) April 22, 2022