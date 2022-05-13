On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Savannah, Georgia at the Enmarket Arena on July 13. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
