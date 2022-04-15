On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, June 15 and Milwaukee, WI at the UWM Panther Arena on Wednesday, June 22. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

