On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the three new AEW events. In January, AEW heads to Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena for live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. The following week on January 26th, AEW holds a Dynamite and Rampage event in Cleveland, Ohio at the Olstein Arena.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

🚨 NEW EVENTS 🚨#AEW returns to Washington DC at @TheEventsDC for 2 NIGHTS of televised action:

-Wed. Jan. 19: #AEWDynamite LIVE

-Fri. Jan. 21: #AEWRampage LIVE

Two-event combos are available. Great holiday gifts!

On sale THIS FRIDAY (12/3) at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/v1kjGEknct — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2021