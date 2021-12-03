On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the three new AEW events. In January, AEW heads to Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena for live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. The following week on January 26th, AEW holds a Dynamite and Rampage event in Cleveland, Ohio at the Olstein Arena.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
