On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on March 14th, at the 16,000-seat Canada Life Centre. This will be a Tuesday night Dynamite. The promotion will tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Tickets for their debut in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15th at the 10,000-seat Sames Auto Arena for Dynamite and Rampage taping as well as Dynamite and Rampage taping for Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 8th at the Golden 1 Center will go on sale.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.