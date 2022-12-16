On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on March 14th, at the 16,000-seat Canada Life Centre. This will be a Tuesday night Dynamite. The promotion will tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Tickets for their debut in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15th at the 10,000-seat Sames Auto Arena for Dynamite and Rampage taping as well as Dynamite and Rampage taping for Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 8th at the Golden 1 Center will go on sale.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
There’d be no #AEW without WINNIPEG! Don’t miss our debut on March 14, 2023 for a Tuesday Night Special #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage at the @CanadaLifeCtr!
🎟️ Tickets are on sale FRIDAY 12/16 at 10AM CT!
https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/ODbXafJpNe pic.twitter.com/8ZdR21Ewg7
