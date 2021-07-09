On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW loaded week in Chicago in September that will lead up to the All Out pay-per-view.

Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com. The pre-sale tickets went on sale on Thursday and All Out tickets sold out while there were plenty of tickets available for Dynamite and Rampage.

Wednesday, September 1st – AEW Dynamite

Friday, September 3rd – AEW Rampage

Sunday, September 5th – AEW All Out pay-per-view

All three of those shows will take place at Chicago’s NOW Arena.