On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW loaded week in Chicago in September that will lead up to the All Out pay-per-view.
Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com. The pre-sale tickets went on sale on Thursday and All Out tickets sold out while there were plenty of tickets available for Dynamite and Rampage.
Wednesday, September 1st – AEW Dynamite
Friday, September 3rd – AEW Rampage
Sunday, September 5th – AEW All Out pay-per-view
All three of those shows will take place at Chicago’s NOW Arena.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2021