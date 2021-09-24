On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Kansas City, MO on November 3rd. The promotion will also air a live episode of Rampage on November 12th.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
