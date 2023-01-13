On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI.
Also, tickets for AEW’s return to St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on March 29th for Dynamite. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
📣 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI! #AEW returns to the @chaifetzarena on Wednesday, March 29th with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!
🎟 Tickets will go on sale Friday 1/13 at 10am CT! https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj pic.twitter.com/8X7TAieoEO
