On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI.

Also, tickets for AEW’s return to St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena on March 29th for Dynamite. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.