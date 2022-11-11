On Friday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on January 6th from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Also, AEW travels to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on January 18 and Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on January 25th for live episodes of Dynamite.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

We’re coming to the Horse Capital of the World! 🐎 #AEW makes its Lexington, KY debut at Rupp Arena w/ #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage on January 25th, 2023!

🎟️ Tickets starting at $30 (+fees) go on sale Friday 11/11 at 10am ET! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/fiQNPXER7n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022