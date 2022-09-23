On Friday, general public tickets will go on sale for AEW Full Gear in Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19.

The promotion will also air an episode of Rampage the night before at the same venue meanwhile, AEW will go to Seattle, WA on January 4th for a Dynamite event.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

#AEWFullGear returns for the 1st ever Tri-State Area PPV in Newark, NJ at ＠prudentialcenter! Get ready for an action-packed weekend: #AEWRampage LIVE Fri 11/18 & #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV Sat 11/19! Tickets on sale 09/23 @ 10am ET https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/G0rreNJuUX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2022