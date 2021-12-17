On Friday, tickets will go on sale for a few different AEW Dynamite events as well as the Revolution PPV event.

The Revolution pay-per-view takes place on March 6th from Orlando, FL at the Addition Arena. There will be Dynamite shows on February 9th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Boardwalk Hall, February 16th in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium and February 23rd from Bridgeport, CT at the Webster Bank Arena.

Fans can get the tickets for the shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

🚨 EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨#AEW makes its Atlantic City, NJ debut Wednesday, February 9th with #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage from @BoardwalkHall! Tickets start from $29+fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/zf1ZmyZX3x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2021

🚨 CONNECTICUT DEBUT 🚨

Be there LIVE for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the @Webster_Arena in Bridgeport, CT, convenient right off I-95 & @metronorth railroad!

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY (12/17) at 10 am ET

🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/S8Z7afTJhJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021

🚨 NASHVILLE, TN 🚨#AEW is coming to @NMAuditorium for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage on Wednesday, Feb. 16! Tickets start from $29+fees and go on sale THIS FRIDAY (12/17) at 10 am CT

🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/UrUEUJt8SA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021