On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the ROH Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern.

.@ringofhonor #FinalBattle is coming to @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX on Saturday, December 10! Get your tickets to witness this annual #ROH event LIVE! 🎟️ Tickets (starting at $25+fees) go on-sale Friday 11/4 at 10am CT https://t.co/QXOgSKed9D | https://t.co/vrln7Khlk4 pic.twitter.com/vjAR8040S4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 19, 2022

The UFC 282 PPV, the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and NXT Deadline are among the events that night’s competition.

It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Khan period of ownership, and according to Khan, the first two (April’s Supercard of Honor and July’s Death Before Dishonor) broke sales records for the organization.