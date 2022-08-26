On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 12. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on October 13.

The promotion will head to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH on October 18th and the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on October 26th for Dynamite events. They will hold a Rampage episode on October 28th from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans can get the tickets for these shows, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

🇨🇦AEW heads to #TheNorth!#AEW makes its long awaited Canada debut in TORONTO on Wed 10/12 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & Thurs 10/13 for an #AEWRampage taping @ @CocaColaClsm!

Mark your calendars; tix go on sale FRIDAY 8/26 @ 10am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq I https://t.co/YTPjtssUfK pic.twitter.com/buTvyBYRXE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Kick off your weekend early with family & friends when #AEW debuts at the great entertainment destination of @MoheganSun in Uncasville, CT for a special LIVE #AEWRampage Friday October 28! Tickets (starting at $29+fees) go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Vz3qgwNbCj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2022

Now that’s some 🤠💩! #AEW makes its only 2022 return to #HangmanPage’s home state of Virginia for #AEWDynamite LIVE from Norfolk on Wed. October 26 at @ChartwayArena! Tix (starting at $29+fees) go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/2vCEMaFzfV pic.twitter.com/H13kGyMWWa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022