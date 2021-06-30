IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets will go on-sale for the promotion’s tapings from Skyway Studios after the Slammiversary pay per view. Details are below.

A limited number of tickets will go on-sale Thursday, July 1st for the IMPACT Wrestling shows that will air on AXS TV immediately after the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets to IMPACT shows on Sunday and Monday, July 18 & 19, go on-sale on Thursday, July 1st with two sessions scheduled for both days. Here is the schedule:

Session 1

Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 2

Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT

Session 3

Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 4

Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT

All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and will spotlight the fallout from Slammiversary.