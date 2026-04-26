Tiffany Stratton isn’t dwelling on the past.

She’s using it as fuel.

After being left off the WrestleMania 42 card, Stratton has made it clear that she has no intention of letting that happen again.

The women’s wrestling star bounced back in a big way shortly after, capturing the WWE Women’s United States Championship by defeating Giulia on the April 24 episode of SmackDown.

Still, the WrestleMania absence clearly left an impression.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joey Karni (see video below), Stratton opened up about her mindset and how she approaches setbacks, emphasizing her focus on controlling what’s within her power.

“I feel like my mindset has always been just kind of controlling what I can control, which is making the most out of all my segments, making the most out of my matches, making sure I’m delivering on everything and having really good matches with everybody,” Stratton said. “Unfortunately, being on WrestleMania wasn’t in the cards for me this year. However, that just kind of leaves me with a chip on my shoulder for next year, and I’m going to do everything in my power to never let that happen ever again.”

That chip on her shoulder could turn into something major.

Stratton went on to explain that she sees the situation as part of a bigger picture, one that could lead to even greater opportunities down the line, including a potential spotlight moment at SummerSlam in her home state of Minnesota.

“I fully believe everything happens for a reason,” she said. “Me not being on this year’s Mania is setting me up for something bigger. Whether that’s SummerSlam in Minnesota this year and fighting for the WWE Women’s Championship or main eventing next year’s WrestleMania, I fully believe everything happens for a reason.”