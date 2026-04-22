Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of UNLIKELY for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about rumors of Brock Lesnar retiring from WWE, her top three in NXT and wanting WWE Hall Of Fame legend Trish Stratus to return so they can have round two.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Brock Lesnar’s retirement: “I don’t know. When I saw Brock on unlace his boots, I almost shed a tear. I was sad for him. He looked like he started crying a little bit too. He’s just a boy. It’s his first time living too. So hopefully it’s not his last match. Hopefully in SummerSlam in Minnesota we’ll get to see him. I think that would be iconic, retiring in your hometown. But yeah, I’m really sad but happy for him.”

On her top three women’s stars in NXT: “That’s a good question. I feel like every single girl in NXT is really freaking good. I think you can call up anybody and I’ll have a good match with them. I would love to have a match with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan. I think those are my top three in NXT right now.”

On her match with Trish Stratus and wanting a round two: “Oh, it was just- I feel like that whole day was just so amazing. I feel like it was like a dream. I’m really proud of that match with me and Trish. I thought we had such a good match together. We had amazing chemistry, and Trish, I love her. I love her so much. I wish we could have a round two. But never say never. Maybe she’ll come back out of retirement for me.”