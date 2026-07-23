Tiffany Stratton knows who she is.

Because of that, whenever it’s ‘Tiffy-Time’ in WWE, she is prepared for the good and the bad that comes with it, including criticism from pro wrestling fans.

The WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about this and her thoughts on being paired with Chelsea Green in recent weeks during an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (see video below).

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how she loves being paired with Chelsea Green: “I love working with Chelsea Green. She is somebody that makes the most out of any segment. Any match, any segment, she’s going to make her TV time worthwhile. I love being paired with Chelsea. I think there was a little bit of hesitation there because I felt like for the last year, it kind of felt like she would kick me when I was down. She wasn’t really ever wanting to be my friend and then all of the sudden, she wants to be besties with me. I was a little hesitant at first and I think now she’s kind of won me over a little bit. I’m coming around. I really enjoy being with her, working with her, talking with her. Very interesting person, I love her.”

On receiving criticism and how she deals with it: “I’m a public figure, so I have to expect the hate and the criticism. Sometimes, I do take into [account] what people say and I do take that in and see if I can apply it anywhere. Just having good discernment when it comes to hate and love, if you believe all of the good stuff about yourself, you have to believe all the bad stuff. I just think having good discernment and having a good sense of self has truly saved me because I know who I am. I know I’m a good person at the end of the day and I have good morals and I love my life. So, yeah, I don’t think it really affects me that much.”