What was Tiffany Stratton’s “Black B*tch” Instagram video post all about?

The WWE Superstar addressed the deleted Instagram post aimed at Jade Cargill, which included a slap sound and audio of someone saying “black b*tch,” during an interview with Adrian Hernandez to promote WWE Money In The Bank 2024.

“It was an honest mistake,” she said. “I didn’t hear the audio.”

She continued, “I had it up for maybe 20 seconds and I deleted it instantly as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake.”

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to compete in the Women’s Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on Saturday, July 6, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.