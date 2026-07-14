Tiffany Stratton isn’t looking beyond the squared circle anytime soon.

While a number of WWE stars have made the jump to Hollywood over the years, the reigning WWE Superstar said during an appearance on The Paul Allen Show that her focus remains firmly on continuing to grow inside the ring rather than pursuing acting opportunities.

“My main focus right now is wrestling and I feel like that is my main focus for a while,” Stratton said. “If Hollywood ever does knock on my door, I’m not going to say no, but my main focus is wrestling and trying to develop my character and my in-ring.”

Although she’s open to opportunities outside of WWE if they arise, Stratton made it clear that building her legacy as a performer is the priority.

Looking ahead, Stratton said she wants the “Tiffy Time” era to be remembered among the greatest runs in WWE women’s history, with the ultimate goal of becoming one of the top female wrestlers in the business.

“I want to be considered one of the best female wrestlers in the world one day,” she said. “Until then, I will be the best Tiffy Time wrestler. Maybe a side quest.”