Tiffany Stratton is embracing both the praise and the criticism that comes with being a WWE Superstar.

Speaking during a recent appearance on KFAN (see video below), the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion discussed how she approaches fan reactions on social media, explaining that professional wrestling is built around opinions and that fans have every right to voice theirs.

“Pro wrestling is a very opinion-based entertainment, down to even the booking; your fate is kind of decided by somebody else. You can’t control whether you win a title or the fans like you or not. Sometimes the fans will hijack things, and I think the fans are the main reason we have this company, so I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Stratton said.

Stratton went on to reveal that she doesn’t automatically dismiss criticism online. In fact, she admitted there are times when she believes fans make valid points and even come up with ideas she finds worthwhile.

“Sometimes I do see hate comments, and sometimes I think they’re kinda right. Sometimes I’m like, you guys have a lot of cool ideas, or you’re right that’s not working; this is working. I take everything into account, whether it’s hate or it’s love. I believe if you believe the good on social media, you have to believe the bad on social media, so I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” she said.

While Stratton acknowledged that criticism comes with the territory, she stressed that she doesn’t believe it should dictate her mindset. Instead, she views fan feedback as an important part of the business and remains open to hearing different perspectives.

“But everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and wrestling is a very opinion-based business, and that’s okay. We’re here for the fans, and I want to hear their opinions, and I wanna take what they have to say into consideration,” Stratton finished.