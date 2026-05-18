Tiffany Stratton is shutting down a wild rumor making the rounds online.

During a recent Twitch livestream, the WWE Superstar addressed several rumors circulating on social media, including one claiming that a former WWE wrestler was released from the company for allegedly flirting with her.

Stratton made it clear there is absolutely no truth to the story and pushed back hard on the speculation.

“You guys. That may be the craziest one I’ve ever heard. That did not happen, that is not true,” Stratton said. “There is no truth to that. I hope he’s doing amazing, I heard he just signed with TNA, and I think he’s gonna kill it. So absolutely no truth to that. That’s a [completely] false accusation.”

While Stratton never mentioned the individual by name, many fans connected the comments to former WWE talent Giovanni Vinci.

Vinci recently resurfaced in TNA Wrestling, making his debut during Thursday night’s live episode of Impact. He appeared in a post-match segment involving new X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander, teasing a future showdown.

The online rumor had gained traction in recent days across social media platforms, but Stratton’s comments appear to firmly put the speculation to rest.