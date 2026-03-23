Tiffany Stratton is addressing the buzz surrounding her potential WrestleMania 42 plans.

Recent reports suggested that Stratton could be in line to challenge for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” The speculation picked up steam as Stratton began mixing it up with Giulia and Kiana James on WWE SmackDown, leading many to believe a title match could be in the works.

So far, however, nothing has been officially confirmed for WrestleMania 42.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Stratton responded directly to the ongoing rumors, and it doesn’t sound like anything has been locked in just yet.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve heard those rumors, too, and I feel like they’re just rumors because I haven’t really been told anything that… I’m on WrestleMania, but we’ll have to wait and see. I hope there’s a championship involved.”

Interesting timing, to say the least.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.