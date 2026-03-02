Tiffany Stratton is enjoying her time on the WWE main roster.

But there’s one major aspect of her WWE NXT run she still misses.

Now a regular on WWE television since early 2024, Stratton recently competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Chicago, Illinois, where she ultimately came up short. However, during a new appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the former NXT standout reflected on what she misses most about her time in WWE NXT (see video below).

When asked the question, Stratton didn’t hesitate.

“That’s a really good question,” she said. “I do miss how my character was down in NXT. I do miss being a heel. I love being a heel and wrestling as the heel.”

That edge, she explained, allowed her to fully lean into her personality in a way she feels more restricted from doing now as a babyface on the main roster.

“It’s like right now I wrestle as a baby face,” she said. “I love to just be free. Like as a heel, I feel more like I can be free and just kind of be like full Tiffy. Whereas like kind of right now I reel it back just cause- so I do miss wrestling as a heel doing backstages and promos as a heel. So I would say like, that’s the biggest thing that I missed on an NXT.”

For Stratton, it’s simple.

Being “full Tiffy” as a villain is something she clearly isn’t done with just yet.