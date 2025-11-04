At Saturday Night’s Main Event, history was made as Jade Cargill brought an emphatic end to Tiffany Stratton’s impressive 302-day championship reign. The bout, which served as one of the evening’s marquee attractions, saw Cargill finally overcome Stratton in a hard-fought encounter that capped off one of the most dominant runs in the modern women’s division.

Stratton’s reign was nothing short of remarkable, boasting high-profile victories over the likes of Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Nia Jax, and even Cargill herself in their first meeting months prior. Her presentation and in-ring improvement had turned her into one of WWE’s most talked-about homegrown stars — making Saturday night’s loss feel like the end of a significant chapter.

However, Stratton’s in-ring setback isn’t the only headline she’s making this week. Rumors have begun circulating online suggesting that Stratton and her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, have gone their separate ways.

Kaiser, who currently appears on Monday Night RAW under the mask as El Grande Americano, has been at the center of fan speculation after being spotted spending time with model and WWE Spanish-language ambassador Andrea Bazarte.

Bazarte, a native of McAllen, Texas, splits her time between the United States and Monterrey, Nuevo León, and boasts an impressive résumé outside WWE. She captured the Reina Mexicana Universal 2020 and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 crowns before signing with the company in 2023, where she now serves as a host and interviewer for WWE’s Latin American broadcasts.

Fueling the speculation, clips surfaced across social media over the weekend showing El Grande Americano and Bazarte attending the Clásico Regio — the heated soccer rivalry between Monterrey and Tigres — on November 1, 2025. The footage has since gone viral among fans, prompting widespread discussion about the pair’s relationship and whether Kaiser and Stratton have indeed split.

As of this writing, neither Stratton, Kaiser, nor Bazarte have commented publicly on the matter.

he was TIRED of that maga barbie. he got himself a latina pic.twitter.com/x59edWV1bM — mkaila🕸️ (@mkailasobLIVion) November 2, 2025

wwe backstage really is like love island like wtf you mean ludwig kaiser and andrea bazarte are entangled now? pic.twitter.com/hPvTbm3W2k — momo #sucio2beltz 👾 (@momomysterios) November 2, 2025

